2008 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10108326
- Stock #: 5682
- VIN: 1FTZR45E48PA73836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 206,837 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before July 21/23. 4.0 Litre V6, automatic 4x4. Here is a fully loaded XLT model with power windows/locks/windows/mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Keyless entry. AC blows cold. Matching cap. Tow package. Rear sliding window in both cap and truck. Just a pleasure to own and drive.
We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and rustproof. No extra fees or charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. Don't miss out. This is a great little XLT Sport 4x4 ready for work or play.
Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 519-823-8585, text:519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
