2008 Ford Ranger

206,837 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,837KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108326
  • Stock #: 5682
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E48PA73836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5682
  • Mileage 206,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before July 21/23. 4.0 Litre V6, automatic 4x4. Here is a fully loaded XLT model with power windows/locks/windows/mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Keyless entry. AC blows cold. Matching cap. Tow package. Rear sliding window in both cap and truck. Just a pleasure to own and drive.

We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and rustproof. No extra fees or charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. Don't miss out. This is a great little XLT Sport 4x4 ready for work or play.

Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 519-823-8585, text:519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

