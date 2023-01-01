Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

206,988 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,988KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10285104
  Stock #: 5682
  VIN: 1FTZR45E48PA73836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5682
  • Mileage 206,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a rare, fully loaded Ranger XLT Sport 4x4. Equipped with many preferred options including AC, power windows / locks / mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Keyless entry. Matching cap. Trailer hitch. Tow package. Fog lights, alloy wheels and so much more. Very well maintained. Rustproofed. This Ranger looks, rides and drives like new. No disappointments here. These 'Built Ford Tough" Rangers are known for their reliability, longevity and are affordable for maintenance. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing, Carproof History Report and rustproof. Our old school dealership has no extra fees and charges. Only HST and licensing. 

Call Linwood Auto Sales for more details. Don't miss out. 

Phone: 519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

