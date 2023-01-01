$12,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10285104
- Stock #: 5682
- VIN: 1FTZR45E48PA73836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 206,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a rare, fully loaded Ranger XLT Sport 4x4. Equipped with many preferred options including AC, power windows / locks / mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Keyless entry. Matching cap. Trailer hitch. Tow package. Fog lights, alloy wheels and so much more. Very well maintained. Rustproofed. This Ranger looks, rides and drives like new. No disappointments here. These 'Built Ford Tough" Rangers are known for their reliability, longevity and are affordable for maintenance.
We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing, Carproof History Report and rustproof. Our old school dealership has no extra fees and charges. Only HST and licensing.
Call Linwood Auto Sales for more details. Don't miss out.
Vehicle Features
