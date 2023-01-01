$13,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" FX4/Off-Rd
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
- Stock #: 5745
- VIN: 1FTZR45E88PA20735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new. Top of the line FX4 in the Ranger series. 4.0 lite V6 auto 4x4. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Alloy wheels. Four brand new all terrain tires. Ready for the winter ahead. Rare bucket seats / console. Rear sliding window. Box cap. Fog lights and so much more. Ready for work or play. These trucks are built Ford Tough and have proven to have tremendous longevity. Rustproofed.
LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS.
WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.
WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. (on approved financing). WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
