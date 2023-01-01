Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

205,699 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

4WD SuperCab 126" FX4/Off-Rd

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10658466
  • Stock #: 5745
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E88PA20735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5745
  • Mileage 205,699 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ranger FX4 4x4. Ext cab. Off Road Package. Accident free. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Keyless entry. Allow wheels. Four brand new All Terrain Tires. Leer Cap. Trailer hitch. Tow Package. Rear sliding window. Rustproofed since new. Bucket seats / console. Just a great truck ready for work or play. Don't miss out. No disappointments here. 

This FX4 comes with safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. No extra fees or charges. Only HST is for the Government.

Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

