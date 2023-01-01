$13,995+ tax & licensing
1-866-635-2828
2008 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" FX4/Off-Rd
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10658466
- Stock #: 5745
- VIN: 1FTZR45E88PA20735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 205,699 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ranger FX4 4x4. Ext cab. Off Road Package. Accident free. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Keyless entry. Allow wheels. Four brand new All Terrain Tires. Leer Cap. Trailer hitch. Tow Package. Rear sliding window. Rustproofed since new. Bucket seats / console. Just a great truck ready for work or play. Don't miss out. No disappointments here.
This FX4 comes with safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. No extra fees or charges. Only HST is for the Government.
Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info.
519-823-8585
text: 519-841-6200
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
