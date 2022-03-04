Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

94,418 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8616665
  • Stock #: 5542
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E18PA27848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,418 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM'S. EXCELLENT CONDITION. RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. 4X4. REAR SLIDING WINDOW. TOW PACKAGE. A PLEASURE TO OWN AND DRIVE. 4.0 LITRE V6. AUTOMATIC. WE INCLUDE SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE. 

Vehicle Features

SPORT 4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Split Rear Seat
CD Player

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

