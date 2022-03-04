$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2008 Ford Ranger
2008 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8616665
- Stock #: 5542
- VIN: 1FTZR45E18PA27848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,418 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM'S. EXCELLENT CONDITION. RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. 4X4. REAR SLIDING WINDOW. TOW PACKAGE. A PLEASURE TO OWN AND DRIVE. 4.0 LITRE V6. AUTOMATIC. WE INCLUDE SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
SPORT 4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2