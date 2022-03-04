2008 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 4 1 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8616665

8616665 Stock #: 5542

5542 VIN: 1FTZR45E18PA27848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 94,418 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SPORT 4X4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Interior Air Conditioning Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

