2008 Ford Ranger

98,500 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8734580
  Stock #: 5569
  VIN: 1FTZR45E88PA91269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Rare find. Like new. Low km's. Garage parked since new. Owned by older gentleman who meticulously maintained this Ranger. Nicely optioned. 4.0 litre V6. Auto. 4x4. XLT package. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. AC blows cold. Soft tonneau cover.  Tow package. Trailer hitch. Alloy wheels. Rear sliding window. Running boards. Chrome grille / mirrors / bug guard. We include proper safety, oil change and detail. No disappointments here. Call Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 1-866-635-2828  www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

