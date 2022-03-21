2008 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8734580

8734580 Stock #: 5569

5569 VIN: 1FTZR45E88PA91269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.