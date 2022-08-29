Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

129,735 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E98PA04169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 5 speed manual 4x4. Automatic. AC. Tow package. Trailer hitch. boxliner. Running boards. Like new. Only 129, 735 km's. Accident free. Rustproofed. Built Ford Tough. These trucks are known for their excellent reliability and longevity. This Ranger Sport rides and drives like new. All new brakes front and rear. Four brand new highway terrain tires. Excellent body and paint. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Certified and ready for work or play. Call, email or text for more information or to schedule a test drive. 1-866-635-2828 emai: contact@linwoodauto.ca  text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

