1-855-799-2907
2008 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9074557
- Stock #: 5403
- VIN: 1FTZR45E98PA04169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare 5 speed manual 4x4. Automatic. AC. Tow package. Trailer hitch. boxliner. Running boards. Like new. Only 129, 735 km's. Accident free. Rustproofed. Built Ford Tough. These trucks are known for their excellent reliability and longevity. This Ranger Sport rides and drives like new. All new brakes front and rear. Four brand new highway terrain tires. Excellent body and paint. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Certified and ready for work or play. Call, email or text for more information or to schedule a test drive. 1-866-635-2828 emai: contact@linwoodauto.ca text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
