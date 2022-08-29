Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

FX4 LEVEL 2

FX4 LEVEL 2

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

203,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9235708
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E38PA83015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2008 FORD RANGER FX4

Super Cab, 4x4, With every important option!

4.0L V6, Only 203,000 dealer maintained kms!

1 OWNER,

CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Silver on Charcoal cloth seats.

Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Tonneau cover  

Aluminum Wheels on Almost New BFG Tires!

Very clean well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

From the Ranger Specialists...

SALE PRICED $14,888! + HST 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

