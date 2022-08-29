$14,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2008 Ford Ranger
FX4 LEVEL 2
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9235708
- VIN: 1FTZR45E38PA83015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2008 FORD RANGER FX4
Super Cab, 4x4, With every important option!
4.0L V6, Only 203,000 dealer maintained kms!
1 OWNER,
CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Silver on Charcoal cloth seats.
Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Tonneau cover
Aluminum Wheels on Almost New BFG Tires!
Very clean well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
From the Ranger Specialists...
SALE PRICED $14,888! + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
