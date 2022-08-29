$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2008 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9282703
- VIN: 1FTZR45E68PB01071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km's. Get ready for winter with this 4x4 Ranger. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. A true pleasure to own and drive. This Ranger 4x4 looks, rides and drives like new. Built Ford Tough. Tow package. AC and heat work perfectly. Box liner. Alloy wheels.
We include a proper safety, oil change (service), detailing, Carproof History Report and we include a free rustproof for the month of November. Don't miss out. Call or email Linwood Auto Sales for more information or to schedule a test drive.
519-823-8585 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
