2008 Ford Ranger

91,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9282703
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E68PB01071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km's. Get ready for winter with this 4x4 Ranger. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. A true pleasure to own and drive. This Ranger 4x4 looks, rides and drives like new. Built Ford Tough. Tow package. AC and heat work perfectly. Box liner. Alloy wheels. 

We include a proper safety, oil change (service), detailing, Carproof History Report and we include a free rustproof for the month of November. Don't miss out. Call or email Linwood Auto Sales for more information or to schedule a test drive. 

519-823-8585  email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

