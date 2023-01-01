Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

118,169 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2008 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,169KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563497
  • Stock #: 5657
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E48PA32221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,169 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON.  Low Km's. 4x4. Automatic. 4.0 litre V6. Tow package. Trailer hitch. AC. Soft tonneau cover. Ready for work or play. These trucks are known for their reliability and tremendous longevity. 

3 months or 5,000 kilometers Warranty (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan

WE OFFER BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE A PROPER SAFETY, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

Call or email today for more details

CALL 1-519-823-8585,

EMAIL AT contact@linwoodauto.ca

TEXT AT 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

