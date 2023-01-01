$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9563497
- Stock #: 5657
- VIN: 1FTZR45E48PA32221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,169 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON. Low Km's. 4x4. Automatic. 4.0 litre V6. Tow package. Trailer hitch. AC. Soft tonneau cover. Ready for work or play. These trucks are known for their reliability and tremendous longevity.
3 months or 5,000 kilometers Warranty (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan
