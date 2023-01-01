Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

FLARESIDE

2008 Ford Ranger

FLARESIDE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773410
  • VIN: 1FTYR10D78PA91577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean, Custom Restored 2008 FORD RANGER FLARESIDE

Regular Cab, Rwd, 5 SPEED Manual!

2.3L 4cyl, ONLY 143,000 well maintained kms!

Great on Gas and Fun to drive a real head turner!

 

Finished in Fire Engine Red

on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Ford Factory Box Liner

Aluminum Wheels on Like New Aggressive Tires!

Custom Refinished Flareside Fibreglass 6.5 foot Box, 

Just a nice clean well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $10,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us and what we do.

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 Miguel

or 519-502-8169 Mike to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

