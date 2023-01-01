$10,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2008 Ford Ranger
FLARESIDE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9773410
- VIN: 1FTYR10D78PA91577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean, Custom Restored 2008 FORD RANGER FLARESIDE
Regular Cab, Rwd, 5 SPEED Manual!
2.3L 4cyl, ONLY 143,000 well maintained kms!
Great on Gas and Fun to drive a real head turner!
Finished in Fire Engine Red
on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Ford Factory Box Liner
Aluminum Wheels on Like New Aggressive Tires!
Custom Refinished Flareside Fibreglass 6.5 foot Box,
Just a nice clean well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $10,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us and what we do.
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 Miguel
or 519-502-8169 Mike to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
