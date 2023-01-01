Menu
2008 Honda CR-V

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

LX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5J6RE38388L802311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2008 HONDA CR-V LX

Fwd, With every important option!

2.4L 4cyl, Only 218,000 dealer maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Navy Blue

on Grey Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Aux Port for your tunes :)

 

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $9,888, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

