2008 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10406031

10406031 VIN: 5J6RE38388L802311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.