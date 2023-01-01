$9,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2008 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10406031
- VIN: 5J6RE38388L802311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Clean 2008 HONDA CR-V LX
Fwd, With every important option!
2.4L 4cyl, Only 218,000 dealer maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Navy Blue
on Grey Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Aux Port for your tunes :)
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $9,888, + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
