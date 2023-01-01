Menu
2008 Hummer H2

142,726 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2008 Hummer H2

2008 Hummer H2

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hummer H2

Base

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,726KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451988
  • Stock #: 1716
  • VIN: 5GRGN238X8H100602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 142,726 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

Immaculate 2008 Hummer H2 - Low Mileage, Single Owner Gem!

Description:

Are you ready to make a statement on the road? Look no further! I'm selling my beloved 2008 Hummer H2, and it could be yours. This iconic SUV is a true head-turner and a symbol of rugged luxury. Here are the details:

Year: 2008

Make: Hummer

Model: H2

Ownership: Single Owner - Clean Carfax

Mileage: 142 726 KM

Condition: Immaculate

Price: $42995 Plus tax and Licensing

Key Features:

  • Low Mileage: This H2 has been driven sparingly, ensuring that it has plenty of life left in it.

  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth technology.

  • Tinted Windows: Enjoy added privacy and sun protection with tinted windows.

  • Sunroof: Open up the sky and let in fresh air with the sunroof.

  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during colder months with heated seats.

  • Power Seats: Adjust your seat for the perfect driving position with power seats.

  • 7 Passenger Seating: Spacious interior accommodates up to seven passengers.

  • Leather Seats: Luxurious leather seats provide comfort and style.

  • Trailer Hitch: Ideal for towing trailers, boats, or other equipment.

  • Keyless Entry: Convenient keyless entry for easy access.

  • Steering Wheel Controls: Easily control audio and other functions without taking your hands off the wheel.

  • Air Conditioning: Keep cool and comfortable in any weather with air conditioning.

  • CD Player: Enjoy your favorite music with the CD player.

  • Alloy Rims: Stylish alloy rims enhance the vehicle's appearance.

  • Fog Lights: Improved visibility in adverse weather conditions with fog lights.

  • Roof Racks: Perfect for carrying additional gear or luggage on your adventures.

Additional Information:

This Hummer H2 is a true beast on the road and offers a commanding presence wherever it goes. Whether you're planning an off-road adventure or just want to make a bold statement on your daily commute, this H2 is up for the challenge.

Extended Warranty and Financing Available:

We understand that purchasing a vehicle is a significant decision. To provide you with peace of mind, we offer extended warranty options to protect your investment. Additionally, we have financing options available to suit your budget. Feel free to inquire about these options when you contact us.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this iconic SUV. If you're a Hummer enthusiast or simply looking for a reliable and eye-catching vehicle, this is your chance.

Contact Information:

If you're interested in owning this 2008 Hummer H2, please feel free to reach out to Stefan by tex tor call at 519-830-SALE(7253)

Location:

Murray's Garage 761 Woolwich St in Guelph!!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

