2008 Hummer H2
Base
Vehicle Description
Immaculate 2008 Hummer H2 - Low Mileage, Single Owner Gem!
Description:
Are you ready to make a statement on the road? Look no further! I'm selling my beloved 2008 Hummer H2, and it could be yours. This iconic SUV is a true head-turner and a symbol of rugged luxury. Here are the details:
Year: 2008
Make: Hummer
Model: H2
Ownership: Single Owner - Clean Carfax
Mileage: 142 726 KM
Condition: Immaculate
Price: $42995 Plus tax and Licensing
Key Features:
Low Mileage: This H2 has been driven sparingly, ensuring that it has plenty of life left in it.
Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth technology.
Tinted Windows: Enjoy added privacy and sun protection with tinted windows.
Sunroof: Open up the sky and let in fresh air with the sunroof.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during colder months with heated seats.
Power Seats: Adjust your seat for the perfect driving position with power seats.
7 Passenger Seating: Spacious interior accommodates up to seven passengers.
Leather Seats: Luxurious leather seats provide comfort and style.
Trailer Hitch: Ideal for towing trailers, boats, or other equipment.
Keyless Entry: Convenient keyless entry for easy access.
Steering Wheel Controls: Easily control audio and other functions without taking your hands off the wheel.
Air Conditioning: Keep cool and comfortable in any weather with air conditioning.
CD Player: Enjoy your favorite music with the CD player.
Alloy Rims: Stylish alloy rims enhance the vehicle's appearance.
Fog Lights: Improved visibility in adverse weather conditions with fog lights.
Roof Racks: Perfect for carrying additional gear or luggage on your adventures.
Additional Information:
This Hummer H2 is a true beast on the road and offers a commanding presence wherever it goes. Whether you're planning an off-road adventure or just want to make a bold statement on your daily commute, this H2 is up for the challenge.
Extended Warranty and Financing Available:
We understand that purchasing a vehicle is a significant decision. To provide you with peace of mind, we offer extended warranty options to protect your investment. Additionally, we have financing options available to suit your budget. Feel free to inquire about these options when you contact us.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this iconic SUV. If you're a Hummer enthusiast or simply looking for a reliable and eye-catching vehicle, this is your chance.
Contact Information:
If you're interested in owning this 2008 Hummer H2, please feel free to reach out to Stefan by tex tor call at 519-830-SALE(7253)
Location:
Murray's Garage 761 Woolwich St in Guelph!!!!
