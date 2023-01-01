Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Infiniti G37

152,516 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2008 Infiniti G37

2008 Infiniti G37

Sport Manual/ RARE/ NEW CLUTCH BRAKES TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Infiniti G37

Sport Manual/ RARE/ NEW CLUTCH BRAKES TIRES

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1689614597
  2. 1689614613
  3. 1689614638
  4. 1689614655
  5. 1689614677
  6. 1689614689
  7. 1689614702
  8. 1689614716
  9. 1689614740
  10. 1689614760
  11. 1689614773
  12. 1689614791
  13. 1689614802
  14. 1689614831
  15. 1689614847
  16. 1689614861
  17. 1689614879
  18. 1689614898
  19. 1689614922
  20. 1689614951
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,516KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190034
  • VIN: JNKCV64E38M128551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 152,516 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, NEW BRAKES, TIRES, CLUTCH, CLUTCH MASTER CYLINDER, STEERING RACK. This rare 6-speed manual G37S is in great shape for its year with a vast amount of service just recently completed within the last month. This Infiniti is a local vehicle, and is one of the only rwd manual coupes available on the market. Options include: Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Telescoping Steering wheel, Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2008 Infiniti G37 Sp...
 152,516 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
1955 Ford Thunderbir...
 90,816 MI
$68,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 81,500 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory