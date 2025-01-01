2008 Mazda B-Series

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> <span style=text-decoration-line: underline;>Mike </span></span><span style=text-decoration-line: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span></span></strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Beautiful 2008<strong> <u>Mazda B-4000 SE SUPERCAB 4X4</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SAME OWNER SINCE 2012! RUST FREE TRUCK / UNDERCOATED REGULARLY!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.0L v6, Auto,<span style=text-decoration: underline;> Only 106</span></strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>,000</strong> original and very well maintained </span><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>kms!</span> </strong>Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint in great shape, Alloy Wheels Like New, Interior is immaculate, New Michelin Tires and Brakes all around!</p><p style=text-align: center;>Looks, drives and even smells like new; this is a another <strong>rare opportunity</strong> to own a Ranger or B-series of this generation in this condition with these low kms.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $17,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>For a Video of this truck please visit our site here </strong><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>Click Here for the carfax vehicle history report </strong></em><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TSaZ9b7sNsWD%2FJaltrZfSDgJeyURiCgF><strong><em>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TSaZ9b7sNsWD%2FJaltrZfSDgJeyURiCgF</em></strong></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

