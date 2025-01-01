$17,888+ taxes & licensing
2008 Mazda B-Series
SE 4X4 SUPERCAB LOW KMS LOADED
2008 Mazda B-Series
SE 4X4 SUPERCAB LOW KMS LOADED
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Beautiful 2008 Mazda B-4000 SE SUPERCAB 4X4
SAME OWNER SINCE 2012! RUST FREE TRUCK / UNDERCOATED REGULARLY!
4.0L v6, Auto, Only 106,000 original and very well maintained kms! Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath.
Paint in great shape, Alloy Wheels Like New, Interior is immaculate, New Michelin Tires and Brakes all around!
Looks, drives and even smells like new; this is a another rare opportunity to own a Ranger or B-series of this generation in this condition with these low kms.
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $17,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
For a Video of this truck please visit our site here WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Click Here for the carfax vehicle history report https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TSaZ9b7sNsWD%2FJaltrZfSDgJeyURiCgF
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-830-0895