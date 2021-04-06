2008 Mazda B-Series ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6833690

6833690 VIN: 4F4YR46U58PM03315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Convenience Tow Hitch Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.