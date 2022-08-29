Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda B-Series

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda B-Series

2008 Mazda B-Series

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda B-Series

SX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9202030
  • VIN: 4F4YR12D48PM06209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Super Clean 2008 MAZDA B2300 / FORD RANGER CLONE

Regular Cab, 2wd, Sporty Black truck!

2.3L 4cyl, 5 SPEED MANUAL!

Only 162,000 well maintained kms!

 

Great on Gas and Fun to Drive!

Clean Carfax history with

No Accidents or Claims reported

Nicely Equipped and finished in Midnight Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Sliding Rear Window

Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!

Flare side Ranger Edge Box, New Tail Lights

Box Liner

Just a nice clean well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED NOW ONLY $9,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2008 Mazda B-Series SX
 162,000 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XL
 333,000 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris CE
 120,000 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory