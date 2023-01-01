Menu
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5

107,850 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2008 Mazda Miata MX-5

2008 Mazda Miata MX-5

Touring/ Manual/ Clean Carfax

2008 Mazda Miata MX-5

Touring/ Manual/ Clean Carfax

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

107,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9746500
  Stock #: 4258
  VIN: JM1NC25F580144368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 107,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sporty, fun-to-drive car that's perfect for weekend road trips? Look no further than this 2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 Touring Manual! This convertible two-seater is in excellent condition, with a sleek and stylish design that's sure to turn heads.

Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 166 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, paired with a smooth-shifting six-speed manual transmission. With a curb weight of just over 2,500 pounds, this car is nimble and agile, offering precise handling and a thrilling driving experience.

So why wait? Come take a test drive today and experience the fun and excitement of driving a 2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 Touring Manual!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

