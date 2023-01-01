$17,495+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5
Touring/ Manual/ Clean Carfax
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9746500
- Stock #: 4258
- VIN: JM1NC25F580144368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 107,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sporty, fun-to-drive car that's perfect for weekend road trips? Look no further than this 2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 Touring Manual! This convertible two-seater is in excellent condition, with a sleek and stylish design that's sure to turn heads.
Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 166 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, paired with a smooth-shifting six-speed manual transmission. With a curb weight of just over 2,500 pounds, this car is nimble and agile, offering precise handling and a thrilling driving experience.
So why wait? Come take a test drive today and experience the fun and excitement of driving a 2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 Touring Manual!
