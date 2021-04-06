Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

113,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Certified!LeatherHeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Certified!LeatherHeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6827414
  • Stock #: 21N1474
  • VIN: WDDGF81X08F078056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21N1474
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario Vehicle equipped with Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Wood Trim, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/C And MORE!!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO
PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING
PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full
Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                    

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a
Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carfax or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at no
charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 































Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca for our complete and up to date
inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

