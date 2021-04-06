2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6827414

6827414 Stock #: 21N1474

21N1474 VIN: WDDGF81X08F078056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21N1474

Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

