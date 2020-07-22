Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

AMG

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

AMG

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5671245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning low km CLS550 AMG black on black - loaded and very well maintained!

Come and check me out for yourself!

$11,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES, NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2009 Ford Escape Lim...
 178,000 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Ridgeline...
 327,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX
 83,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory