2008 Porsche Boxster – The Ultimate Sports Car Experience

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style with this 2008 Porsche Boxster. Whether youre cruising down the highway or carving through winding roads, this iconic roadster is engineered to deliver excitement at every turn.

2008 Porsche Boxster

91,477 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Porsche Boxster

2008 Porsche Boxster

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,477KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CA29888U710797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # C0797
  • Mileage 91,477 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Porsche Boxster – The Ultimate Sports Car Experience

 

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style with this 2008 Porsche Boxster. Whether you're cruising down the highway or carving through winding roads, this iconic roadster is engineered to deliver excitement at every turn.

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2008 Porsche Boxster