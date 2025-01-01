$31,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Porsche Boxster
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$31,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # C0797
- Mileage 91,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style with this 2008 Porsche Boxster. Whether you're cruising down the highway or carving through winding roads, this iconic roadster is engineered to deliver excitement at every turn.
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020