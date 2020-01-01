Menu
2008 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo LOW KMS 500HP Panoroof Nav Summer & Winters

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,677KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454322
  • VIN: WP1AC29P78LA92000
Exterior Colour
Sand White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

EXTREMELY LOW KMS,,V8 TURBO 500HP 516LBS-FT, 2 SETS OF WHEELS & TIRES INCLUDING SPORT ALLOYS (NOT PICTURED), PORSCHE DYNAMIC CHASSIS CONTROL PACKAGE. One of the fastest SUV's of its generation. The Cayenne Turbo represents the flagship of Porches SUV lineup offering an extravagent blend of off roading capablility, Porsche performance and styling, SUV Trunk and leg space, and tons of luxurious ammenities. This vehicle is currently pictured with its winter wheels and tires installed, summers wheels and tires are included. Options and features include; Updated Radio Deck that includes Carplay; navigation, and reverse camera, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Alcantara Headliner, Performance brakes, paddle shifters, bluetooth, usb outlets, power seats, power trunk, alloy wheels, quad sports exhaust, air suspension, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

CARFAX available on every vehicle in our inventory!

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

We do CONSIGNMENT sales!

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Active suspension
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)

