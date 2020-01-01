2008 Porsche Cayenne

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

EXTREMELY LOW KMS,,V8 TURBO 500HP 516LBS-FT, 2 SETS OF WHEELS & TIRES INCLUDING SPORT ALLOYS (NOT PICTURED), PORSCHE DYNAMIC CHASSIS CONTROL PACKAGE. One of the fastest SUV's of its generation. The Cayenne Turbo represents the flagship of Porches SUV lineup offering an extravagent blend of off roading capablility, Porsche performance and styling, SUV Trunk and leg space, and tons of luxurious ammenities. This vehicle is currently pictured with its winter wheels and tires installed, summers wheels and tires are included. Options and features include; Updated Radio Deck that includes Carplay; navigation, and reverse camera, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Alcantara Headliner, Performance brakes, paddle shifters, bluetooth, usb outlets, power seats, power trunk, alloy wheels, quad sports exhaust, air suspension, and much more!

