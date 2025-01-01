Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Call OR Text</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-502-8169</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>OR</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Miguel</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-830-0895</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong> </strong><strong><u>2008 Toyota Rav4 Limited</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>2.4L 4cyl, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All Wheel Drive</span> </strong><u>Only </u><strong><u>186,000</u></strong><u> dealer </u>maintained <strong>kms! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean inside and out, very well maintained.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Pearl White, on dove leather interior, Heated seats,</p><p style=text-align: center;>Sunroof, Power seat, Cruise Control, </p><p style=text-align: center;>All Wheel Drive</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>Comes Certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $10,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2008 Toyota RAV4

186,000 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

12131763

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTMBD31V685182570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text Mike 519-502-8169 OR Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean 2008 Toyota Rav4 Limited

2.4L 4cyl, All Wheel Drive Only 186,000 dealer maintained kms!

Super Clean inside and out, very well maintained.

Pearl White, on dove leather interior, Heated seats,

Sunroof, Power seat, Cruise Control, 

All Wheel Drive

Come's Certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $10,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2008 Toyota RAV4