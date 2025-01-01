$10,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
2008 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text Mike 519-502-8169 OR Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Super Clean 2008 Toyota Rav4 Limited
2.4L 4cyl, All Wheel Drive Only 186,000 dealer maintained kms!
Super Clean inside and out, very well maintained.
Pearl White, on dove leather interior, Heated seats,
Sunroof, Power seat, Cruise Control,
All Wheel Drive
Come's Certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $10,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895