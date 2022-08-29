$8,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2008 Toyota Yaris
CE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9226135
- VIN: JTDJT923085186533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour GREY GREEN
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2008 TOYOTA YARIS CE
3 Door hatchback, Fwd,
1.5L 4 CYL! Only 177,000 Well maintained kms!
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED.
Nicely equipped and finished in metallic charcoal on
two tone charcoal / green cloth seats.
Automatic with AC
Fold down rear seat
Very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
