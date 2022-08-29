Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

177,000 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

CE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226135
  • VIN: JTDJT923085186533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour GREY GREEN
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2008 TOYOTA YARIS CE

3 Door hatchback, Fwd, 

1.5L 4 CYL! Only 177,000 Well maintained kms!

 

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED.

Nicely equipped and finished in metallic charcoal on

two tone charcoal / green cloth seats.

Automatic with AC

Fold down rear seat

Very well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Steering
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

