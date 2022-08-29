$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eknors Auto
519-767-9555
2009 Audi A3
2009 Audi A3
2.0T quattro DSG
Location
Eknors Auto
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7
519-767-9555
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
204,984KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9064060
- Stock #: 1459
- VIN: WAUKF68P59A118738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1459
- Mileage 204,984 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eknors Auto
Eknors Auto
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7