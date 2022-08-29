Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Audi A3

204,984 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2009 Audi A3

2009 Audi A3

2.0T quattro DSG

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi A3

2.0T quattro DSG

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9064060
  2. 9064060
  3. 9064060
  4. 9064060
  5. 9064060
  6. 9064060
  7. 9064060
  8. 9064060
  9. 9064060
  10. 9064060
  11. 9064060
  12. 9064060
  13. 9064060
  14. 9064060
  15. 9064060
  16. 9064060
  17. 9064060
  18. 9064060
  19. 9064060
  20. 9064060
  21. 9064060
  22. 9064060
  23. 9064060
  24. 9064060
  25. 9064060
  26. 9064060
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,984KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064060
  • Stock #: 1459
  • VIN: WAUKF68P59A118738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1459
  • Mileage 204,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 143,702 KM
$13,997 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus IS IS 250...
 217,989 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 113,299 KM
$15,849 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory