2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

235,000 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LONG BOX

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LONG BOX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6840731
  VIN: 1GCEC14CX9Z254279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 CHEVY SILVERADO REGULAR CAB, LONG BOX, 

4.8L, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, QUAD FOLD SOLID TONNEAU COVER,

TOW PACKAGE, CHROME WHEELS,

KENWOOD PREMIUM AUDIO WITH BLUETOOTH UPGRADE.

235,000 Well maintained kms, Fully certified.

NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

SPRING SALE PRICED $11,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+DETAIL+WARRANTY

& COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

