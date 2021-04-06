2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

6840731 VIN: 1GCEC14CX9Z254279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

