2009 Chevrolet Suburban

154,808 KM

Details Description Features

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

5 Passenger! HUGE Cargo Area

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

5 Passenger! HUGE Cargo Area

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

154,808KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9192496
  • Stock #: 1502
  • VIN: 1GNFC16J19R120056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1502
  • Mileage 154,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Do you have big dogs? Are you a hunter or fisher?

Do you have to carry around tons of stuff but dont want it exposed to the elements in the back of a pick up truck?

Need to do all that and still tow?!


We have a perfect SUV for you.  2009 Chevrolet Suburban with only 155,000kms on it. No 3rd row bench and a plexiglass divider between the cargo area and the middle row means all sorts of useful opportunities await for those that need a capable SUV.


Power windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, no carpet (rubber floors can be washed out easily after a day of hunting/fishing), cruise control, and more.


This truck is remarkedly clean for the year - come check it out today.


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Best Rust Protection in the industry available!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

