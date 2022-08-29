$14,997+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Suburban
5 Passenger! HUGE Cargo Area
Location
Eknors Auto
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7
- Listing ID: 9192496
- Stock #: 1502
- VIN: 1GNFC16J19R120056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Do you have big dogs? Are you a hunter or fisher?
Do you have to carry around tons of stuff but dont want it exposed to the elements in the back of a pick up truck?
Need to do all that and still tow?!
We have a perfect SUV for you. 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with only 155,000kms on it. No 3rd row bench and a plexiglass divider between the cargo area and the middle row means all sorts of useful opportunities await for those that need a capable SUV.
Power windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, no carpet (rubber floors can be washed out easily after a day of hunting/fishing), cruise control, and more.
This truck is remarkedly clean for the year - come check it out today.
Come in for a free test drive today!
New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph
Vehicle Features
