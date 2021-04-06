Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Econoline

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Econoline

2009 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Econoline

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6980084
  • VIN: 1FTNE14W79DA76249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Frod E-150 commercial work van, rear doors, side doors, roof rack. 

 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

Plus:

FREE 3 Months Lubrico Warranty valued at $299, covers powertrain plus coverage for the most common breakdowns.

FREE Synthetic oil change.

 

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.

FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

 

647-861-5543

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rowel's Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 135,000 KM
$8,300 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 4U
 93,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT
 165,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

Call Dealer

647-861-XXXX

(click to show)

647-861-5543

Quick Links
Directions Inventory