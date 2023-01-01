Menu
2009 Ford Flex

297,000 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

519-767-0007

2009 Ford Flex

2009 Ford Flex

SEL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

2009 Ford Flex

SEL SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

297,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9820687
  Stock #: 23T2058
  VIN: 2FMEK62C29BA13771

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 23T2058
  Mileage 297,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS TRADED - ROUGH CONDITION, BEST FOR PARTS
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

