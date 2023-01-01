Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Ranger

123,147 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

  1. 1691533010
  2. 1691533011
  3. 1691533019
  4. 1691533019
  5. 1691533010
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277112
  • Stock #: 5710
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E29PA48242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5710
  • Mileage 123,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low km's. 4.0 Litre V6. 5 speed manual. 4x4. Rare combination. AC blows cold. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Matching cap. Excellent little truck. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing, free Carproof History Report and free rustproof. Don't miss out out on this low km Ranger. Built Ford Tough. A pleasure to own and drive. Ready for work or play.

Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 519-823-8585. text: 519-841-6200. email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2009 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 110,072 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 123,147 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 198,777 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory