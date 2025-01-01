$13,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger
SPORT
2009 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
One the cleanest 2009 FORD RANGER'S available in the country!
Regular Cab, 2.3L 4cyl, 5 Speed manual! Only 153,000 very well maintained kms!
Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.
Clean Carfax vehicle history report, No Accidents, No Rust!
Paint is close to flawless. Alloys are like new on Like New BFG KO2's. New Brakes all around, New Shocks, New Exhaust,
Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles. Bed Liner, with Tow Hitch
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SUMMER SALE PRICED $13,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895