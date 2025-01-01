Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

153,000 KM

SPORT

SPORT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR10D79PA28187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

One the cleanest 2009 FORD RANGER'S available in the country!

Regular Cab, 2.3L 4cyl, 5 Speed manual!  Only 153,000 very well maintained kms!

Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

Clean Carfax vehicle history report, No Accidents, No Rust!

Paint is close to flawless. Alloys are like new on Like New BFG KO2's. New Brakes all around, New Shocks,  New Exhaust,

Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles. Bed Liner, with Tow Hitch

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SUMMER SALE PRICED $13,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

