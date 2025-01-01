$10,888+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger
XL
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Classic 2009 FORD RANGER
Regular Cab, 2.3L 4cyl, Automatic with ICE COLD AC!
239,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath; NO RUST!
CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED
This little beauty has everything you need including..
Bright White finish with Blue pinstriping, New Brakes all around, New Shocks, Sliding Rear Window, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, Cruise Control and Aux port for your tunes!
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $10,888+HST. INCLUDES SAFETY!
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEO PLEASE GO TO OUR SITE DIRECTLY WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
