2009 Ford Ranger

239,000 KM

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger

XL

2009 Ford Ranger

XL

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
239,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR10D39PA55371

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Classic 2009 FORD RANGER 

Regular Cab, 2.3L 4cyl, Automatic with ICE COLD AC!  

239,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath; NO RUST!

CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED

This little beauty has everything you need including..

Bright White finish with Blue pinstriping, New Brakes all around, New Shocks, Sliding Rear Window, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, Cruise Control and Aux port for your tunes!

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $10,888+HST. INCLUDES SAFETY!

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEO PLEASE GO TO OUR SITE DIRECTLY WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Split Bench Seat

Power Outlet

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895

