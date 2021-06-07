2009 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7243772

7243772 VIN: 1FTYR44E59PA33845

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Convenience Power Outlet Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.