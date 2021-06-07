Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

88,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7243772
  VIN: 1FTYR44E59PA33845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

ONLY 88,000 KMS On this beautiful 2009 FORD RANGER SPORT

Super cab, 4.0L V6, Rear Wheel drive

Truck is very clean, very well maintained and drives as good as she looks!

New Brakes, New Tires, Box liner, With Tow packg.

Completely certified and ready to go!

 

Spring Sale Priced Now Only $13,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

