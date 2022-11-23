Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Ranger

127,385 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" FX4/Off-Rd

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" FX4/Off-Rd

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9394168
  • Stock #: 5606
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E89PA02723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 127,385 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. Low km's. Fully loaded rare FX4 4x4 model in like new condition. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Cruise Control. Tilt wheel. Keyless Entry. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Alloy wheels. Leer cap included. Accident free. Ready for work or play. No disappointments here. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. Don't miss out on this low km, rare FX4 model. Numerous pictures to follow once it arrives. This is a file photo. 

Call or email today for more details. 

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

519-823-8585

contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2010 Mazda B-Series ...
 88,307 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 2016...
 117,445 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue AW...
 90,632 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory