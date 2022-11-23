Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

129,134 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

4WD SuperCab 126" FX4/Off-Rd

Location

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

129,134KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9433263
  • Stock #: 5651
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E89PA38461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Arriving mid January 2023. Low km's. Like new. Fully loaded, rare FX4 4x4. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. Well maintained. Rustproofed. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Keyless entry. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Bucket seats / console. Rear sliding window. FX4 off road package. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Box liner. Hard folding tonneau cover. Fog lights, black alloy wheels and so much more. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. No disappointments here. Call Linwood Auto Sales for more info. Pictures to follow when it arrives.

519-823-8585

contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

