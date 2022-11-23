2009 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing
129,134 KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9433263

9433263 Stock #: 5651

5651 VIN: 1FTZR45E89PA38461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,134 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

