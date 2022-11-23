$14,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" FX4/Off-Rd
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9433263
- Stock #: 5651
- VIN: 1FTZR45E89PA38461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Arriving mid January 2023. Low km's. Like new. Fully loaded, rare FX4 4x4. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. Well maintained. Rustproofed. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Keyless entry. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Bucket seats / console. Rear sliding window. FX4 off road package. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Box liner. Hard folding tonneau cover. Fog lights, black alloy wheels and so much more.
We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. No disappointments here. Call Linwood Auto Sales for more info. Pictures to follow when it arrives.
519-823-8585
contact@linwoodauto.ca
www.linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
