2009 Ford Ranger

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9696691
  • VIN: 1FTYR44E59PA33845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Ultra Clean 2009 FORD RANGER SPORT edition

Super Cab, 2wd, With Crazy Low Kms

4.0L V6, Only 124,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in

Metallic Merlot on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

Box Liner,Tow Pckg, 

Sliding Rear Window, White Sport Guages 

Refinished Aluminum Wheels

on Brand New Hercules Tires!

No Rust, Clean and protected Underbody,

Just a Nice clean example of what a Ranger should be!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - To Learn more about us!

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

