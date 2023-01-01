$13,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2009 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
- Listing ID: 9696691
- VIN: 1FTYR44E59PA33845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2009 FORD RANGER SPORT edition
Super Cab, 2wd, With Crazy Low Kms
4.0L V6, Only 124,000 well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in
Metallic Merlot on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Box Liner,Tow Pckg,
Sliding Rear Window, White Sport Guages
Refinished Aluminum Wheels
on Brand New Hercules Tires!
No Rust, Clean and protected Underbody,
Just a Nice clean example of what a Ranger should be!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - To Learn more about us!
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
