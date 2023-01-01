2009 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 9 , 3 0 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9976259

9976259 Stock #: 5405

5405 VIN: 1FTZR45E99PA59898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 5405

Mileage 239,308 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.