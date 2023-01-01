Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

239,308 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2009 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

239,308KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976259
  • Stock #: 5405
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E99PA59898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5405
  • Mileage 239,308 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new. Excellent condition. Comes with four brand new all terrain tires mounted on original Ford Ranger alloy wheels. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. Rear sliding window. AC. Tow package. Box liner. Trailer hitch. Ready for work or play. These Rangers are known for their tremendous reliability and longeveity. Don't miss out. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, service and detailing. We have no extra fees and charges. Only HST and licensing for the Government. 

We work hard to make certain that your buying experience is a pleasant one. 

Call, email or text for more information. 

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

