$9,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
2dr Man LX SR
2009 Honda Civic
2dr Man LX SR
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Super Clean; Like the nicest one... 2009 HONDA CIVIC LX COUPE
2 Door, 5 Speed manual! Only 144,000 very well maintained and documented kms!
1 Owner Car, No Accidents Car is in excellent condition inside and out and underneath (oil sprayed regularly).
Tires are like new, Sunroof, Power Windows and Locks, Cruise Control, and Alloy Wheels.
If you are looking for a sexy 5 speed coupe; Come and see for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SPRING SALE PRICED $9,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895