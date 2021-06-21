Menu
2009 Jeep Wrangler

192,774 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2009 Jeep Wrangler

2009 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2009 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,774KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7462298
  Stock #: C7245
  VIN: 1J4FA541X9L787245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C7245
  • Mileage 192,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Specializes in vehicles under $9995 - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

