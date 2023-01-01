Menu
2009 Kia Spectra

144,000 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2009 Kia Spectra

2009 Kia Spectra

LX PLUS

2009 Kia Spectra

LX PLUS

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085034
  • VIN: KNAFE221795648865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METTALIC BURGUNDY
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Super Clean 2009 KIA SPECTRA LX

4 DOOR, FWD, With every important option!

4CYL GREAT ON GAS, ONLY 144,000 Very well maintained kms!

 

Nicely equipped and finished in Metallic Merlot

on Tan Cloth Seats.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Privacy glass, ICE COLD AC

Aluminum Wheels 

Includes Winter Wheels and Tires 

 

Just a nice clean, low kms, reliable sedan

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $7,888 + HST,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

