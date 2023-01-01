$7,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2009 Kia Spectra
LX PLUS
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10085034
- VIN: KNAFE221795648865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METTALIC BURGUNDY
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2009 KIA SPECTRA LX
4 DOOR, FWD, With every important option!
4CYL GREAT ON GAS, ONLY 144,000 Very well maintained kms!
Nicely equipped and finished in Metallic Merlot
on Tan Cloth Seats.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Privacy glass, ICE COLD AC
Aluminum Wheels
Includes Winter Wheels and Tires
Just a nice clean, low kms, reliable sedan
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $7,888 + HST,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.