$12,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Mazda B-Series
4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE
2009 Mazda B-Series
4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5758
- Mileage 225,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new. Rustproofed from day one! Super clean truck. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. Fully loaded including power windows, locks, mirrors. Keyless entry. Two sets of keys. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Rear sliding window. Alloy wheels. Rare bucket seats and console. Two sets of keys,. Comes with factory alloy wheels and set of snow tires and rims. Ready for winter. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Very reliable truck and known for tremendous longevity. Ready for work or play. Don't miss out.
LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS.
WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.
WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Road North,
Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2
1-519-823-8585
Text: 519-841-6200
contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Email Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
Call Dealer
1-866-635-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-635-2828