Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Like new. Rustproofed from day one! Super clean truck. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. Fully loaded including power windows, locks, mirrors. Keyless entry. Two sets of keys. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Rear sliding window. Alloy wheels. Rare bucket seats and console. Two sets of keys,. Comes with factory alloy wheels and set of snow tires and rims. Ready for winter. Tow package. Trailer hitch.  Very reliable truck and known for tremendous longevity. Ready for work or play. Dont miss out.</p><p>LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. </p><p>WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.</p><p>WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS. </p><p>Linwood Auto Sales</p><p>239 Edinburgh Road North,</p><p>Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2</p><p>1-519-823-8585</p><p>Text: 519-841-6200</p><p>contact@linwoodauto.ca</p>

2009 Mazda B-Series

225,485 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mazda B-Series

4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mazda B-Series

4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

  1. 1704920984
  2. 1704920984
  3. 1704920985
  4. 1704920984
  5. 1704920984
  6. 1704920985
  7. 1704920984
  8. 1704920984
  9. 1704920984
  10. 1704920984
  11. 1704920984
  12. 1704920953
  13. 1704920953
  14. 1704920953
  15. 1704920952
  16. 1704920953
  17. 1704920952
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
225,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4F4ZR47E59PM00914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5758
  • Mileage 225,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new. Rustproofed from day one! Super clean truck. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. Fully loaded including power windows, locks, mirrors. Keyless entry. Two sets of keys. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Rear sliding window. Alloy wheels. Rare bucket seats and console. Two sets of keys,. Comes with factory alloy wheels and set of snow tires and rims. Ready for winter. Tow package. Trailer hitch.  Very reliable truck and known for tremendous longevity. Ready for work or play. Don't miss out.

LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS. 

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North,

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-519-823-8585

Text: 519-841-6200

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

Used 2009 Mazda B-Series 4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2009 Mazda B-Series 4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Auto SE 225,485 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Guelph, ON
2012 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 128,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Ranger 4WD SuperCab 126
2008 Ford Ranger 4WD SuperCab 126" XLT 162,562 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2009 Mazda B-Series