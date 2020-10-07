Menu
2009 Mazda B-Series

141,000 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
SX

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5907459
  • VIN: 4f4yr12d59pm01974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms Less than 141,000kms!

Automatic, 2.3L Great looking little truck in great shape!

Tough to find, has the sliding glass rear window, tinted windows

Aftermarket DVD, Mp3 player, spray box liner.

Drive a truck and save on fuel!

$7,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

