2009 Mazda MAZDA5

178,000 KM

Details

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

GT

GT

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6330882
  • VIN: JM1CR293290347130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES both on rims | Leaterh seats | Sunroof

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

New brakes all around, Oil change just done.

NO Accidents (CarFax available upon request via email)

 

Free registration,HST extra.

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Financing Available. 

 

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

 

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-402-6206

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

