2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS Certified!Manual!Alloys!WeApproveAllCredit!

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS Certified!Manual!Alloys!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8581370
  • Stock #: 22N1788
  • VIN: 4A3AK24F69E602682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 22N1788
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Manual vehicle equipped with Alloy Rims with TPMS, Heated Seats, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, CD Player and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

