2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS Certified!Sunroof!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS Certified!Sunroof!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_NoBadges

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Automatic Transmission, Leather Interior, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, A/C, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks and MORE!!!
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

