2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

$9,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10012179

10012179 Stock #: 23N2117

23N2117 VIN: JA3AU86W09U612707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2117

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.