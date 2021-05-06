Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Altima

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7137502
  • VIN: 1N4AL24EX9C176052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean Dealer maintained 2009 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE

2 door, 6 Speed!, with Sunroof

Nissan Upgraded alloy wheels

Privacy glass, Power Heated seats, Premium audio system

Drives as great as it looks!

Completely certified and ready to go!

 

Summer Sale Priced Only $7,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2010 Mazda B-Series ...
 163,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 255,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 252,000 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory