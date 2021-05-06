2009 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,888 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7137502

7137502 VIN: 1N4AL24EX9C176052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Keyless Start Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.