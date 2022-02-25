$9,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2009 Nissan Frontier
Pro4x
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8415276
- VIN: 1N6AD07W29C407751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 324,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
2009 NISSAN FRONTIER PRO4X
Crew Cab, 4x4, With every available option!
4.0L V6, 324,000 Very well maintained kms!
Loaded and finished in Triple Black with Leather seats.
Down Hill descent control, Heated Seats
Dual Power seats, Rockford Fosgate Audio w Sub woofer
Tow Package, Privacy Glass
Aluminum Wheels on Newer BFG KO2's!
COME CHECK IT OUT!!
Being Offered **"AS IS"
SALE PRICED $9,888! + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
