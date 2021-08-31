2009 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 7 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7993887

7993887 Stock #: 1206

1206 VIN: 5N1AR18B39C604626

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 189,750 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.