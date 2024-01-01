$13,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Titan
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
The Nicest, Cleanest 2009 NISSAN TITAN LE available period!
Crew Cab, 4x4, With every factory available option!
5.6L V8, Only 172,000 dealer maintained kms!
NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS - NO RUST!
Quite possibly one of the cleanest used trucks for sale anywhere.
BLACK ON BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER POWERED HEATED SEATS.
SUNROOF, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW AND DVD PLAYER.
ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO, 20" WHEELS
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REAR SONAR, TONNEAU COVER
TOW PACKAGE WITH TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SUMMER SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - FOR MORE
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
4x4 Auto Sales
