vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; display: inline-grid; font: var(--descriptionContentFont); text-decoration: var(--descriptionTextDecoration); text-align: var(--descriptionContentAlign);><div class=vaI0UH style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; overflow: hidden; line-height: 24px; text-decoration: var(--descriptionTextDecoration); color: var(--descriptioncontentcolor); position: relative; text-overflow: ellipsis; data-hook=content-wrapper><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;> </p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;>The Nicest, Cleanest<u style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;> 2009 NISSAN TITAN LE </strong></u>available period!</p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;>Crew Cab, 4x4, <strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>With every factory available option!</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>5.6L V8</strong>, <u style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>Only <strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>172,000</strong> </u>dealer maintained <strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>kms!</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;> </p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><u style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS - NO RUST!</strong></u></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>Quite possibly one of the cleanest used trucks for sale anywhere.</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;> </p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;>BLACK ON BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER POWERED HEATED SEATS.</p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;>SUNROOF, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW AND DVD PLAYER.</p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;>ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO, 20 WHEELS</p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;>TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REAR SONAR, TONNEAU COVER</p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;>TOW PACKAGE WITH TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.</p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;> </p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;> </p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><u style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>SUMMER SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST.</strong></u></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><u style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></u></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;> </p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><em style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px 1px 0px 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em>  - FOR MORE</p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;>Visit us today at <strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space: normal;><strong style=background: transparent; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p></div></div></section></div>

2009 Nissan Titan

171,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Titan

2009 Nissan Titan

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AA07C29N311928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

The Nicest, Cleanest 2009 NISSAN TITAN LE available period!

Crew Cab, 4x4, With every factory available option!

5.6L V8, Only 172,000 dealer maintained kms!

 

NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS - NO RUST!

Quite possibly one of the cleanest used trucks for sale anywhere.

 

BLACK ON BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER POWERED HEATED SEATS.

SUNROOF, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW AND DVD PLAYER.

ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO, 20" WHEELS

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REAR SONAR, TONNEAU COVER

TOW PACKAGE WITH TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SUMMER SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA  - FOR MORE

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-XXXX

519-830-0895

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2009 Nissan Titan