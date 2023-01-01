$13,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2009 Nissan Xterra
OFF ROAD
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10112295
- VIN: 5N1AN08W49C512639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 243,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Beautifull, Super Clean 2009 NISSAN XTERRA OFF ROAD
6 SPEED! 4X4
With every important option!
4.0L V6, 243,000 very well maintained kms!
Nicely equipped and finished in Gloss Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Off Road Roof Lights, Rockford Fosgate Audio
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Black Alloy Wheels on New Tires!,
New Brakes, New Rear Springs
Super Clean inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
INCLUDES 30 DAY WARRANTY
INCLUDES COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
INCLUDES COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
