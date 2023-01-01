Menu
2009 Nissan Xterra

243,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

OFF ROAD

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

243,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10112295
  VIN: 5N1AN08W49C512639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Beautifull, Super Clean 2009 NISSAN XTERRA OFF ROAD

6 SPEED! 4X4

With every important option!

4.0L V6, 243,000 very well maintained kms!

 

Nicely equipped and finished in Gloss Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Off Road Roof Lights, Rockford Fosgate Audio

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Black Alloy Wheels on New Tires!,

New Brakes, New Rear Springs

Super Clean inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $13,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

 INCLUDES 30 DAY WARRANTY

 

INCLUDES COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

INCLUDES COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

